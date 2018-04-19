Stormy Daniels to make appearance in East Windsor in June

Stormy Daniels, as seen during a recent 60 minutes interview. (MGN)

It's no $130,000 secret that a woman making headlines for an alleged affair with the president is coming to Connecticut.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels is scheduled to make an appearance at Mardi Gras 2 in East Windsor on June 23.

The strip club posted the event to its social media pages with the tagline "it's gonna be huuuge" along with ticket information.

Daniels continues to be in the news for allegedly accepting $130,000 in hush many following an affair with President Donald Trump more than a decade ago.

She released a sketch this week of a man she claims threatened her and her child over the affair.

Trump responded to it by calling the drawing "a total con job."

