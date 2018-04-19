I-84 reopens in Waterbury after crews clear blasting debris

Part of I-84 east in Waterbury was closed near a construction zone for blasting in the area.

It has since reopened after debris was cleared from both sides of the highway.

Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway was closed between exits 25 and 25A.

The blasting was scheduled in the area.

It is unclear how long it will take to clear the highway.

Follow traffic updates here.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.