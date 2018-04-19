State police seek road rage suspect after shots were fired in Naugatuck

A report of shots fired in a road rage incident have troopers looking for information on a driver.

According to state police, it happened in Naugatuck on Route 8 north by exit 27 around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim told troopers that the driver of a pickup truck fired several shots at the victim's vehicle before leaving the highway by way of an off-ramp.

The vehicle was described as a dark green pickup truck with white trim, a ladder rack and a yellow plow.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the truck's driver and asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.

