Gas leak closes Route 188 in Southbury

Part of Route 188 in Southbury is closed because of a gas leak.

According to Eversource, a third party construction company was doing work in the area and hit a gas line.

Eversource workers are responding to the scene.

Route 188 is closed near the I-84 ramps.

CT State Police said I-84 east and west were shut down for a little while on Thursday afternoon, but the highway has since reopened.

It is unclear if any evacuations have been issued for the area.

