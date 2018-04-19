Dog returned to owners after more than two years

Pepper is back home after being gone for two-and-a-half years (WFSB)

A lost dog has reunited with his family after two-and-a-half years.

For this family in East Haven, Pepper the dog is more than just a pet. He represents a piece of someone who can’t be replaced.

After two-and-a-half years, Marie Matta-Isona thought she’d never see Pepper, the family’s black and white Papillon ever again.

“We went everywhere looking for him, we thought the worst,” Matta-Isona said.

Pepper ran off on busy Route 80 back in October of 2015.

Animal control officers say a woman stopped in on Wednesday with Pepper, and signed the dog over saying she found it a year and half ago near the New Haven town line, but could no longer take care of it.

“I asked her why she didn’t come into the shelter a year and a half ago and she said I didn’t think anybody owned the dog because there were no collars, no tags on the dog,” said East Haven Animal Control Officer Sean Godejohn.

On Wednesday, the animal shelter took to Facebook. Volunteers started networking, and this all came together rather quickly, finding the old lost dog flier and eventually figuring out who pepper belonged to.

“I said oh my god, I think that’s him and I said you have no idea what’s going on. I said my brother passed away last year in the airplane accident at Tweed and just finding his dog, is like having a little piece of my brother back. That’s how I feel,” Matta-Isona said.

Pepper’s original owner is Marie’s brother, Pablo Campos Isona.

She said he first took Pepper in when he was working in Puerto Rico, and then brought him with him when he moved to Connecticut.

Tragically, Pablo, whose dream it was to become a pilot, was killed when the single engine plane he was flying last February crashed.

“It’s like having a piece of my brother back. I feel like he looked until we found him, and brought him back home,” Matta-Isona said.

