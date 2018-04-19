Bristol market looks to community for help staying open

The Super Natural Deli is looking to the community for support (WFSB)

A local market is struggling to stay in business and is now asking for help from the community so they don’t have to close their doors.

Closing is a real possibility for Super Natural Deli in Bristol.

They’re in financial distress and they’re doing everything they can to stay open.

Super Natural serves everything, from baked goods to sandwiches. They’ve been in business for more than 20 years, and customers say they have loved the variety and hands-on approach.

“We make it from scratch just like if you were going to make dinner but you got home and were too tired,” said Gail Asadow, who owns Super Natural Deli.

In the last year, they were forced to move locations.

The rent was just too high at the last spot.

They started building their new location before they got a loan approval from the Small Business Administration and were recently turned down.

“We had to go back and we couldn’t get a conventional loan so we had to get a non-conventional loan which is more expensive interest rates,” said Mark Asadow, an associate at the market.

With not enough money coming in, they’re now reaching out to their customers to continue to support them, so they can continue to serve their community for decades to come.

“It’s true of any business in the state. We need a better business economy and more people who have jobs in the state and who shop in the state,” Mark Asadow said.

They’ve started a GoFundMe page, which can be found here.

