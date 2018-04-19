7 men indicted for trafficking cocaine through mail

Seven men in Connecticut and Puerto Rico have been indicted for trafficking cocaine through the mail.

U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham said the men - five of whom were from Connecticut - used Priority Mail parcels to ship cocaine from Puerto Rico to addresses in New Britain, Hartford, Newington, East Hartford and Bridgeport, as well as Springfield, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors say investigators had been looking into the shipments since December.

They intercepted five parcels containing about one kilogram of cocaine each but have identified more than 50 suspect shipments.

The men were arrested between April 10 and 12 and each face at least one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Three are currently in custody. The others have been released pending trial.

