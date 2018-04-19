Event honors local local and national peace heroes

Peace is the mission every day for a local group, and on Thursday in West Hartford, they were awarding the best of the best.

At the Pond House Café at Elizabeth Park, Channel 3’s Renee DiNino hosted the event honoring local and national peace heroes.

According to the Peace Center of Connecticut’s CEO, heroes are those who have done the most to spread kindness.

“The message that we’re hoping to send is that we collectively, can have a great impact on how we as communities, heal from violence and how we prosper,” said Iran Nazario, president and CEO of Peace Center of Connecticut.

Thursday marked the first annual Peace Awards. Hand-made items from local artists, like a quilt woven together with peace t-shirts, were just some of the unique items up for bid.

“Everybody just seems to be so angry and there’s so much tension, to be able to know that if you have the quilt on, you can take a few breaths and know things will be okay,” said April Goff-Brown, a local artist.

