Suffield teen killed after being hit by car on I-91 in Windsor

A Suffield teen was killed after being hit by a car on I-91 in Windsor Thursday night.

The crash closed the southbound side of the highway between exits 36 and 35B for hours on Thursday night.

According to state police, the teen was hit by a commercial vehicle just north of exit 35.

The teen was only identified as a senior at Suffield High School. Her name has not been released.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000.

