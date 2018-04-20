Students walk out to demand action against gun violence

Students in Madison held a rally on Friday morning calling for action when it comes to gun violence (WFSB)

Students from schools across the state and the country are walking out Friday to demand Congressional action against gun violence.

Students in Ridgefield, Kent, Newington, Madison, Manchester and other cities and towns began their marches around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Students in Madison are on spring break this week, but planned a rally for Friday morning.

Madison students said they wanted to be there on Friday because not only is it important, but they also wanted to show politicians that they're not going anywhere.

Students gathered on the town green with signs to march through downtown. These students were born after Columbine happened and are too young to remember Virginia Tech.

"Now, after the catalyst of the Parkland shooting, people like Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg, standing up and saying 'this isn't okay,' and we're going to do something about it. It's like okay, now I can bring that to my community and that's what we're trying to do here," said Kate Klein, Daniel Hand High School junior.

There were also a couple of groups at the Madison walk out, including Moms Demand Action and the League of Women Voters, which was providing voter registration information to anyone who was interested.

"We're sick of it, we don't want it anymore. They're finally at an age where we can stand up and speak our voices," said Eleanor McArdle, Daniel Hand High School junior.

The walkout at Ridgefield High School was coordinated by Lane Murdock, a sophomore who also organized a movement in February in the aftermath of the Parkland, FL high school shooting.

Friday's walkouts may total more than 2,600 nationwide.

They mark 19 years since the shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, CO.

Two students murdered 12 classmates and one teacher in what officials called a highly planned attack back in 1999.

