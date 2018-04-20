More than 100 people found underage drinking at Connecticut bar

Police found more than 100 people, many of whom are college students, underage drinking at a bar in Norwalk.

According to Norwalk police, officers and agents from the Connecticut Liquor Control Commission conducted a compliance check at Johnny Utah's on Washington Street Thursday night.

Due to the large number of people who were there, police said they had to call in extra patrol division officers to help.

They found 103 underage people in the bar, including 93 Fairfield University students.

Investigators said many of them were intoxicated and carried no form of identification.

Fairfield University Public Safety was called to help remove and transport the students back to the school.

No arrests were made

Police called the investigation "ongoing."

