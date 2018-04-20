Multiple CT towns issue coyote warnings

The Clinton and East Hartford Police Departments are warning residents of recent coyote sightings.

Clinton Police are warning residents of the sightings happening on the Town Beach.

Police are warning residents because as weather conditions improve, the beach use is escalating.

The town has reached out to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Wildlife Division for assistance.

DEEP advises that coyotes are now in baby rearing season, which means that the adult coyotes are active during all hours of the day to search for food.

Clinton Police said they will continue to keep an eye out for coyote dens near the beach, but have not found any at this point.

They advise residents that if they are to come across a coyote den to stay away and contact the police department.

Police were patrolling the beach in Clinton on Friday.

"I'm glad they're letting us know because we come here often. Something to look out for," said Adam Riso of Clinton.

Residents in Clinton say this warning is very concerning.

"I don't know why they'd come here. There's little to no food for them, however, there have been a number of sightings in Westbrook," said Jeff Kriete of Westbrook.

East Hartford Police are warning residents of sightings near Arnold Drive, Greenlawn Street, and Arbutus Street.

Police in East Hartford want to remind residents to never feed coyotes and to keep small animals inside. They also told people to scare the coyotes away if they are in a resident's yard.

Anyone in East Hartford that wishes to know more is asked to contact East Hartford Animal Control.

