Former state rep. arrested again on active arrest warrant

A former Connecticut state representative was arrested yet again by Suffield police.

David Alexander, 36, was arrested on an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, police said.

The details of the violation were not released.

He had been staying at a home on Boulevard Suffield and was taken into custody on Thursday night.

Alexander is due in Hartford Superior Court on May 8.

The arrest marked Alexander's second of the year.

Police said he was arrested last month for assaulting an elderly family member.

Before that, he was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his father.

He's also faced charges for DUI in West Hartford last year and again in 2016.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.