Police attempting to identify Hamden Walgreens larceny suspect

Hamden Police are attempting to identify a person that robbed a Walgreens.

Police said the larceny took place on Thursday around 4:15 p.m. at the Walgreens on Whitney Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male with glasses, wearing a beige hat.

Police said the suspect stole energy drinks totaling $52.

According to police, the suspect fled from the store in a green minivan with Vermont license plates.

Anyone with information on this person is asked to call Hamden Police.

