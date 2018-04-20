Hamden police seek driver of truck involved in hit-and-run

Police are looking for the driver of this truck (Hamden Police)

Police in Hamden are looking for the driver of a truck reportedly involved in a hit-and-run.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Arch Street and Fairview Avenue.

Police said an early 2000 model black Dodge pick-up truck was involved in a crash, but fled the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police at (203) 230-4036.

