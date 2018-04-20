State police mourn unexpected passing of K9

Connecticut State Police Troopers gathered for a memorial service held for a State Police K9 that passed away unexpectedly.

State Police said K9 Erol passed away on April 13.

Troopers at Troop B were joined by officers from Bridgeport, Greenwich, East Hampton, Old Saybrook, Norwich, Montville, Fairfield, Milford, and the Department of Corrections for the memorial service.

K9 Erol and his handler, Trooper First Class Lance Carlson, graduated from the Connecticut State Police Academy in May 2015.

They were assigned to Troop B in North Canaan.

K9 Erol was trained in all patrol functions, which included tracking, building searches, evidence recovery, apprehension, obstacles, and obedience.

A shadow box was made in memory of K9 and was presented to TFC Carlson.

Connecticut State Police posted a message on Facebook that said in part, “Our thoughts are with Tfc. Carlson during this difficult time and we will not forget the great work of K9 Erol. Whether tracking a suspect, conducting a search for a lost child, or making children smile during a K9 demonstration we can all be grateful for the service that K9 Erol provided the citizens of Connecticut and he will surely be missed.”

