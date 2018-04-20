Pence to speak at Coast Guard Academy graduation

Vice President Mike Pence has been tapped to speak at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's graduation ceremony next month.

Pence will deliver the keynote address at the May 23 ceremony at the campus in New London.

President Donald Trump was the speaker at last year's ceremony.

The president and vice present typically each address the graduating class at one of the federal service academies on a rotating basis.

The ceremony will mark the 137th commencement exercises at the academy.

