Mysterious nails, screws on Route 154 are still an issue

Nails and screws are creating issues for drivers on Route 152 again (WFSB Photo)

In Haddam, people are finding screws in their tires, and police believe someone is planting them on purpose.

A bunch of tires were damaged last year along Route 154.

“There’s no way this is an accident and somebody’s doing this on purpose,” said Lizz Milardo, First Selectwoman of Haddam.

The problem seemed to go away that is until this past week.

“It’s happening again,” said Hillary Russell of Haddam.

Russell just got another tire plugged this week after finding a screw in it.

“The issue really is, it’s really unsafe,” said Russell.

Russell is worried for her family and others in the town.

“I’ve had to replace four tires on my car. My husband has had to replace three on his and we’re just one family,” Russell said.

This is a problem Channel 3 first reported about in May 2017.

Anywhere between 50 to 100 people’s tires were blown out or damaged because of screws were lying around on Route 154.

“I even got a screw in my tire,” Milardo said.

Milardo said with so many reported cases this is no accident.

Resident state troopers are reviewing hidden camera footage and taking the hundreds and hundreds of screws turned in over the past year to hardware stores.

“This is not going to be tolerated. Our troopers will figure it out,” Milardo said.

The damage is already done for some. Russell spent a $1,000 to fix and replace her tires.

“It’s hard to be vigilant when you don’t know even where to begin to look,” said Russell.

Haddam is not the only town dealing with this problem either.

Middletown and Chester are seeing the same problem.

If it turns out the screws were planted on the roads intentionally, a suspect could be arrested with a criminal mischief charge.

