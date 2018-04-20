PD: 87-year-old man killed in Bristol crash

A man was killed in a crash Friday morning in Bristol.

The multi-car crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on Jerome Avenue at the intersection with Maple Street.

Police said a car traveling south on Jerome had approached the intersection and crashed into the back of another vehicle.

That caused a chain reaction.

Police said 87-year-old Arthur Deraleau, of Winsted, was the passenger in a car involved and was taken to Bristol Hospital where he died.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with information on this crash should contact Bristol police at 860-584-3032.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.