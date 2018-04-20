Donations to help get damaged playground back 'in swing'

One of the most popular attractions at a local playground is closed and covered in caution tape because of a recent wind storm.

Residents in Meriden are raising money to make sure kids will be able to enjoy the entire playground very soon.

Thanks to the sunshine, the playground was packed on Friday and children used every single feature here except for one that is out of commission.

The swing set will soon be back in swing thanks to recent donations.

When the weather is nice the Boateng family enjoys going to the Adventure Hollow Playground at Hubbard Park in Meriden.

2-year-old Joshua’s favorite is the swing set.

On Friday, he couldn’t use the baby swings because the metal frame was recently bent during a wind storm.

Joshua’s mom and sister said it’s disappointing.

“Not happy about it because he loves it and it’s broken so he’s not able to use that,” said Rita Boateng.

Noah’s Ark of Hope has agreed to raise $5,000 to fix the swings. People can donate money at the charity’s food booth at next weekend’s Daffodil Festival or during this weekend’s “pre-festival” event.

The fundraising has already gotten off to a great start.

“I have no doubt in two days we already have raised two-thirds of our goal thanks to the Meriden Rotary Club and Kiwanis Club, and we should easily raise the $5,000,” said Christian Bourdon, Director of Meriden Parks and Recreation.

Families like the Boatengs and little kids like Joshua appreciate everyone who can help out.

“I am grateful cause my brothers going to be happy,” said Elysha Ageyman, Joshua’s sister.

To help raise money for the repairs, you can head to the Daffodil Festival. Find more information here.

