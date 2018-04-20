Dozens of WCSU students reported to be sick

Dozens of students at Western Connecticut State University fell ill on Thursday and Friday, officials said.

Western Connecticut State University, Director of University and Community Relations, Paul Steinmetz told Channel 3 on Friday evening that at least 40 students said they experienced virus-like symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea, but officials have not yet identified the source of the virus.

Officials are working with the Connecticut State Department of Public Health and the Danbury Health Department since they became aware of the illnesses.

The school issued a campus wide warning to students to seek medical care if they have these symptoms.

Steinmetz said the campus is conducting a deep clean of their Westside campus, where officials said the illness may be concentrated. Efforts to clean the campus include sanitizing all common areas, said Steinmetz.

Steinmetz said extra buses will be put into the routes to transport students to the main cafeteria, as the Westside is being cleaned.

They also highly advise students to wash their hands properly and do no share food.

Steinmetz added that the CT DPH recommends that students who work in day care centers, health care institutions or food service establishments and experience vomiting or diarrhea, do not return to work until 72 hours after their symptoms resolve.

If a student needs assistance cleaning their residence hall room, they can contact the Housing and Residence Life staff.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.