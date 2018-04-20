One person injured in crash and car fire in Hamden - WFSB 3 Connecticut

One person injured in crash and car fire in Hamden

One person was injured and taken to a local hospital after a crash and car fire in Hamden.

Police and Fire crews responded to a car crash that resulted in a fire on Friday evening.

Dispatch confirmed to Channel 3 that the crash took place just before 8 p.m. on West Todd Street.

Police said the road was closed but has since reopened. 

This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

