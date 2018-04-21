Pleasant Saturday, milder weather on the way

Sunday will be pleasant, highs around the 60 degree mark (WFSB)

Saturday's highs will be in the mid 50s across most of Connecticut (WFSB)

Saturday’s weather will be pleasant, with highs in the mid to upper 50s, and mostly sunny skies. Channel 3’s Meteorologist Mike Cameron expects a breeze that could gust to over 20 mph, however it will die down by Sunday evening.

“Our normal high is 63 and we’re going to be shy of that today,” Cameron said.

Sunday will once again be comfortable, with temperatures around the 60 degree mark in the afternoon, and sunny skies.

“Tomorrow we have a shot near 60 degrees in the afternoon,” Cameron said.

Monday’s forecast will be more in tune with a typical spring day, highs in the 60s and mostly sunny skies, according to Cameron.

“As we look towards Monday I think we’ll see temperatures into the 60s inland,” Cameron said. Along the shoreline, I think 57 or so because we’ll start to pick up the sea breeze.”

Tuesday will be milder, and Cameron said the day will begin sunny, but as the day progresses, some clouds will move in. Expect partially cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60s.

“Tuesday I think we’ll keep it partly sunny through the day, temperatures will be in the 60s,” Cameron said.

Wednesday’s weather will be wet, with rain starting in the morning, and the rain will become heavier in the afternoon. Cameron said highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a few showers, but also some sunshine. Cameron expects temperatures to rise into the 60s.

Friday will begin with a few showers, but according to Cameron, the rest of the day will be pleasant. Highs will be in the mid 60s, and maybe even the 70 degree mark.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.