Mission of Mercy provides free dental care

Sherry Prosser lost one of her front teeth following a root canal that went bad.

For five years she lacked the resources to get the front tooth fixed, but thanks to Mission of Mercy, her smile has been restored.

On Saturday morning, Torrington High School was transformed into a dental clinic where everything from cleanings to oral surgery was performed, for free.

“I can’t thank any of you enough,” Prosser said. “I gave them a hug, I was crying. I was in tears.”

Since 2008, Mission of Mercy has provided more than $12 million in free dental care.

In order to put on the free dental clinic, it takes $250,000 in donations and roughly 1,000 in volunteers.

“In this program you have heart. If you volunteer here you have heart and that’s what’s important,” Director, Josephine Bicknell said.

The requests for dental care far exceed the clinic’s ability and the clinic was at capacity before doors opened.

“We need a system,” Bicknell said. “We need the legislators to come together to take care of the people in this state. Will we do it, absolutely yes. As long as there’s a need.”

