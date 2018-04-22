Silver Alert for 8-year-old from Hamden canceled

Hamden police have canceled a Silver Alert that was issued for an 8-year-old girl on Sunday.

Police issued the alert on Sunday morning for Daisy Elci, who went missing on April 21.

The girl had last been seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a turquoise short sleeve shirt with a Marilyn Monroe picture, and Sketcher shoes.

Police described the girl as about 4’ 2” tall and roughly 70 pounds with blonde hair, and gray eyes.

According to police, Elci stayed overnight at a friend's home and there was a miscommunication.

