Hamden police searching for robbery suspect

Hamden police are searching for a suspect who held a man at knifepoint and robbed him on Sunday morning.

According to police, a 47-year-old man from North Haven was placing groceries inside his car when he was approached by a person with a knife around 8 a.m. at 2335 Dixwell Avenue.

The suspect held the victim at knifepoint and demanded his cell phone and groceries.

After taking the victim’s cell phone and groceries, the suspect fled on foot and was last seen entering a red Ford Fusion with the Connecticut license plate, AB47088.

Police said the suspect is male and is described as 18 to 21 years of age, roughly 5’ 10” tall, thin, and short curly hair.

The red Ford Fusion was last seen traveling on Dixwell Avenue.

Anyone with information should contact Hamden police at 203-430-4030.

