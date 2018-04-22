Western campuses closed Monday after more than 100 students fell ill

Western Connecticut State University officials announced on Sunday that the school will be closed on Monday in response to an illness that has affected up to 100 students.

Officials from the school, as well as the Connecticut Department of Health, the Danbury Department of Health, Danbury Hospital, and the WestConn Director of Health Services said closing is the best way to ensure the illness does not spread.

In addition to ensuring the illness does not spread, officials said the school will be closed tomorrow to allow maintenance crews to continue cleaning and disinfecting work.

Officials are urging those who experience vomiting, diarrhea or stomach pain to go home to limit the spread to others on campus.

Officials are also urging students to thoroughly clean and sanitize dorm rooms, or contact Housing and Residence Life help.

On Friday, the Director of University and Community Relations, Paul Steinmetz told Channel 3 that on Thursday and Friday, up to 40 students became ill, with an unidentified viral-like illness.

Steinmetz said the school was “confident it is not E. Coli because we haven't been serving romaine lettuce in the cafeteria for at least a week and there are no other local cases of e-coli.”

Officials are urging proper and thorough health measures including hand-washing, staying hydrated, cleaning surfaces with a disinfectant, washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly, and visiting the clinic if symptoms of dehydration or illness.

The school will reopen as normal on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.