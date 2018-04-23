One killed in overnight Hartford crash

Hartford Police are investigating following a car that struck a tree (WFSB)

A man was killed when a car crashed into a tree in Hartford early Monday morning.

According to police, the crash happened on Blue Hills Avenue just before 1:30 a.m.

Police have not identified the victim, but did say he was a 57-year-old man who was pronounced dead on the scene.

A Channel 3 crew on the scene saw the medical examiner at the location.

No one else was in the vehicle.

According to the preliminary investigation, police said the driver was heading north on Blue Hills Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway at Blue Hills and Thomaston Street.

The vehicle entered a front yard, drove through a fence and collided with the tree.

The home at the address was not damaged.

No eyewitnesses were available.

Police said the vehicle was not stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-757-4341.

Police previously blocked off the intersection of Blue Hills Avenue and Plainfield Street with crime scene tape.

A number of side roads were also impacted.

However, the roads completely reopened around 6:30 a.m.

The area is a major thoroughfare for people traveling out of Bloomfield and commuting into Hartford.

Hartford police said the deadly crash is the 10th of the year and the 11th traffic fatality in the city.

