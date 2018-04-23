16-year-old Naugatuck girl found safe and sound

Christine Carrero was last seen on Feb. 4, according to police. (Naugatuck police)

Naugatuck police say a teen who was reported missing in February has been found safe and sound.

They said 16-year-old Christine Carrero was missing since Feb. 4.

Leads to her whereabouts went cold until earlier this week according to police.

"Missing Person Christine Carrero (DOB 8/14/2001) has been located and found to be safe and unharmed," police wrote in an updated Facebook post.

Police reposted her missing person's report earlier this week.

Carrero is described as standing 5'2" tall and weighing 130 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen on Sunday, Feb. 4 around 8 p.m.

Police said she has been in foster care and has also been a runaway before.

However, they said she typically returns after a few days.

They believed she may be in the Elliot Street area of Waterbury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naugatuck police at 203-729-5221 or their confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

