Cap gun threat at CT movie theater leads to several arrests

Threats with what later were determined to be cap guns at a Stamford movie theater led to the arrests of five young suspects.

According to police, the five juveniles, ranging in age from 10 to 16 years old, entered the Majestic movie theater just before 8 p.m. on Sunday with what appeared to be guns.

When police arrived, they said the five suspects, four males, and one female were in front of the theater on Summer Street.

At that point, police said the juveniles ran inside and yelled: "everyone get their hands up."

The suspects then fired the guns, which police later learned were cap guns.

“It made a noise when you fire it so basically the noise could replicate a 22 going off...a small firearm going off," said Stamford Capt. Diedrich Hohn.

The suspects fled south on Summer Street.

Officers canvassed the area and found four of them at Washington and Tresser Boulevard. Two cap guns were seized.

Another juvenile was caught near the theater with a backpack. A third cap gun was found nearby, police said.

Witnesses were able to identify them. All five suspects were brought to Stamford police's juvenile division for processing.

The young people who fired the guns were charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, breach of peace and conspiracy.

The other two were charged with breach of peace and conspiracy.

“What was evident last night is these parents had no control over their kids and therefore they were able to do this,” Hohn said.

Police say the incident brings to light the dangerousness of the situation.

If someone had been armed at the theater, the situation could have been a whole lot worse.

“Tragic things happen god forbid if you hear someone with a gun you might not be able to see it’s a fake gun right away and something bad could happen,” Hohn said.

Police say the juveniles also had plans to scare people at several downtown restaurants, but were arrested before that could happen.

