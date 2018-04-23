Students return to Montville High following 'fight club' shake up

Students at Montville High School returned to school on Monday to a new administration in the wake of 'fight club' arrests.

Heather Sangermano took over as acting principal.

She started the day with a school-wide meeting in hopes of reassuring students after Superintendent Brian Levesque, 45, of Brooklyn, assistant principal Tatiana Patten, 59, of Niantic and 64-year-old principal Jeffrey Theodoss of Shrewsberry, MA were arrested in connection with the incident.

The three administrators were arrested last week for failing to report abuse. They are on leave, school officials said.

A student came forward to report the club, according to investigators.

Cell phone video showed students fighting in a classroom while former substitute math teacher Ryan Fish watched. State police said Fish even urged them on. He was arrested earlier this month.

"I was pretty shocked how a teacher would allow kids to fight like that inside of a classroom," said Nicco Brown, a senior at Montville High School.

Police said Levesque was made aware of a video with two students fighting in October.

Levesque allegedly forwarded the video to Theodoss to inquire and he in turn forwarded it to the Patten.

Patten identified the classroom and substitute and Fish was fired, but Theodoss told police when he asked Levesque if police should be made aware, Levesque said “no.”

Sangermano has been with the district for six years at Montville's Palmer Building.

Assistant superintendent Laurie Pallin has been filling in as acting superintendent. She's a 25-year veteran of the district.

Both declined on-camera interviews with Channel 3 on Monday.

The Board of Education is slated to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss the matter.

