Man arrested after trying to board flight with loaded gun

The .40 caliber Sig Sauer firearm was loaded, TSA officials said (TSA image)

A 39-year-old man was arrested at Bradley International Airport Monday morning after trying to board a flight with a loaded gun.

Airport officials said TSA officers discovered a loaded .40 caliber Sig Sauer firearm in the man’s carry-on luggage. The gun had a bullet in the chamber.

Local law enforcement responded to the checkpoint to interview the man, who was set to board a flight to Atlanta.

He was identified as Matthew English, of Torrington.

Police took the firearm and arrested English.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

This was the first firearm detected in carry-on luggage at BDL this year.

Airport officials said TSA discovered 3,957 firearms at checkpoints across the nation last year and nearly 3,400 firearms in 2016.

