New Haven police search for suspects accused of robbing jogger

New Haven police are looking for as many as four suspects after a woman said she was robbed during a run Monday morning.

Police responded to East Rock Park at 7:30 a.m. on Monday after a dog walker heard a woman screaming.

When officers responded, they didn’t find anyone but did see a knife in a trash bin.

While they were searching the park, police got a call from a 25-year-old woman who said she was robbed nearby.

The victim said while she was running she saw an older red car near Orange and Willow streets. As many as four people were in the car.

When she got to English Drive, the victim told police two men got out and asked her what time it was. One of the suspects had a knife and grabbed her sweatshirt. They got into a physical altercation and the woman fell to the ground.

Police said the suspects made off with her cell phone.

The victim described the suspect as possibly being in his teens, had short braids, was black and about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and wore a black sweatshirt with thick red stripes on the sleeves.

Police are following up on leads and said her phone was eventually recovered.

