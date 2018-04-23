9 killed after van plows into crowd in Toronto

A white van struck pedestrians at Yonge Street and Finch Avenue in Toronto on Monday. (CBS)

Nine people are dead after a van jumped a curb and collided with several pedestrians on a busy street north of downtown Toronto, Canada, Monday.

A suspect is in custody and the van has been located, Toronto Police media representative Gary Long said.

In addition to the nine people who are dead, 16 others were injured.

A law enforcement official briefed on the situation in Toronto tells CNN the incident is believed to be deliberate.

The incident occurred in the North York area at the intersection of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, police said.

Yonge Street is one of the main thoroughfares in Toronto. Subway service was suspended in the area of the incident.

