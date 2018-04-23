Fire crews from 21 departments battle Baltic mill fire

Crews battled a fire at a mill in Baltic on Monday (WFSB)

Crews from more than 20 fire depts. battled the fire on Monday (WFSB)

Crews from 21 fire departments battled a fire at an old mill in Baltic on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. at the mill on Bushnell Hollow Road, which is in the center village of Baltic.

Baltic is located in the town of Sprague.

A demolition crew was at the building when the fire broke out on the second floor.

Fire officials said hot sparks hit debris from citing pipes, likely sparking the flames.

Flames also spread to an adjacent building, and a grassy area nearby, causing about a 4-acre brush fire.

Regional dispatchers said the smoke from the fire could be seen for 20 miles to the north.

Route 138 at Route 97 were closed in both directions because of the fire.

The roads reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday

Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital for chest pains, but no other injuries were reported.

Department of Energy and Environment Protection crews were on scene monitoring air quality and nearby water sources.

The same mill caught fire in 1999.

