Residents raise concerns over proposed landfill solution

Residents in Rocky Hill are raising concerns over a plan for an old landfill (WFSB)

Some residents in Rocky Hill want a pollution solution for their old landfill.

They say the proposed soil that could be dumped there isn't safe for nature and for those who live in town.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is involved, saying this is a project that needs to be done, but residents feel there is a better solution.

“The main concern is that these owners want to clear cut 23 acres and bring in 1 billion pounds of polluted soil. Bringing trucks down through the great meadows, bringing trucks down Glastonbury Avenue,” said Ed Chiucarello, of Rocky Hill.

“There is a possibility that we may pollute 500 feet from the Connecticut River,” said Charlie Wisnioski, of Rocky Hill. “It will impact all the neighbor’s property values. The noise. The lack of quiet and enjoyment and truck all other way from here to down there.”

The former landfill on Meadow Road, which is near the Rocky Hill Ferry, needs to be closed.

However, there's a problem -- improvements need to be made first as it's leaking possible containments.

One problem is the water is now discolored.

Channel 3 also learned the landfill wasn't properly maintained in the late 1970's to early 1980's.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is forcing the new owners, who bought the property in 2006, to take action.

“It is an unfortunate problem and we didn't know it was coming down the road but it's here and we have to do the right thing,” said property owner Leeann Greco.

The owners say they don't want to put anyone in harm’s way.

The proposal plan is more than 800 pages long, and claims the soil is up to DEEP’s standards.

The site was tested years ago, but residents feel more testing needs to be done as there could be better options to close the landfill.

There is a meeting about this issue Thursday at town hall starting at 7 p.m. It is open to the public.

