Future of state's third casino remains uncertain

Despite lots of talk and planning, a third casino in Connecticut has still not been built.

Now's there's speculation that MGM may want to ditch its casino in Springfield in favor of one in Boston, however MGM and the tribes say it’s nothing more than that.

In the meantime, the Mashantucket Pequots and the Mohegans say they're still pushing ahead with their plans to open a casino in East Windsor.

Back in March, the old Showcase Cinema in East Windsor was demolished, but there still hasn’t been a groundbreaking for a third casino.

Despite years of planning for a third casino to save CT jobs, it’s not clear when we will see one.

The big threat is that MGM’s casino in Springfield is almost ready, with an opening date this fall.

"The tribes have always been good partners here in Connecticut. They've been here for 25 years and they've always been supportive of Connecticut,” said Democratic State Senator Cathy Osten.

She said she is confident the casino in East Windsor is coming, and on Monday the tribes say they've now confirmed there is an investigation as to why the approval process by the department of the interior has been taking so long.

Meanwhile, as time goes by, speculation grows.

Steve Wynn, whose company is building a casino in Boston, has now stepped down amid sexual harassment claims.

That casino license could be in trouble, so there's rumor MGM may want to take over and sell its "Springfield" casino, and another rumor is that Connecticut’s two tribes may be interested in buying Springfield.

However, a spokesperson for the tribes is dismissing that saying "this is rumor mill trash. Our concern has been and will continue to be to preserve Connecticut jobs and revenue.”

MGM won't say they're not interested in Boston but “we do not address rumors and speculation. We remain committed to the opening and success of MGM Springfield.”

"MGM has a history of leaving projects whether before they start or in the middle of that they start or at the end of what they start. They've done it twice in Connecticut down in Bridgeport and Mashantucket’s."

Some CT lawmakers are still convinced a third casino will be built in East Windsor, and the tribes will not only run it, but give millions to the state in revenue.

