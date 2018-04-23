New London Police make arrest in murder case

David Carson Edwards was arrested by New London Police for murder (New London PD)

New London Police have made an arrest in a murder case.

The murder happened on April 2, 2018.

Police said Joshua Fine was killed in the area of Elm Street and Garfield Avenue.

New London Police arrested David Carson Edwards, 39, of New London for Fine’s murder.

Edwards was arrested on Monday after a warrant was served at his home on Steward Street.

He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.