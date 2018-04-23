Acting assistant principal at Montville school placed on leave

Montville Schools announced on Monday that an administrator was placed on leave.

The acting assistant principal at Montville High School was placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

The Assistant Superintendent, Laurie Pallin, said this is related to comments that were made to students and does not have to do with the ‘fight club’ investigation.

Phil Orbe was serving as interim assistant principal after three administrators were arrested last week in the alleged ‘fight club’ incident.

In a statement released from Pallin said in part, "Late Monday afternoon, the acting Montville High School Assistant Principal was been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation which only relates to comments made to a student. I want to be very clear that this has absolutely nothing to do with the previous situation, in which three other administrators were put on leave."

A former Montville High School Assistant Principal who is currently the Assistant Principal at Leonard J. Tyl Middle School will be temporarily covering Orbe’s responsibilities.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.