I-95 northbound in West Haven reopened after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

The northbound side of Interstate 95 in West Haven has reopened following a crash involving multiple tractor trailers early Tuesday morning.

The closure was between exits 42 and 43 after the crash was reported around 12:30 a.m., according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. To check traffic in that area, click here.

There were no reported injuries, according to state police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.