1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Derby crash

A box truck and another vehicle were involved in a collision on Route 34 in Derby early Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

A man was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 34 in Derby on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash closed Route 34, also known as Roosevelt Drive, between Cullens Hill and Buckingham roads.

The area has since reopened to traffic.

Police have not released the names of the victims. However, they said the man who was killed was 36 years old. The man in serious but stable condition is 52 years old.

The crash involved a box truck and a small SUV.

The box truck could be seen on its side. Its windshield was smashed and there was extensive front-end damage.

The SUV also had front-end damage and its airbag deployed.

Police said they expect the road to be closed for an extended period of time and did not have any details on the extent of injuries in the crash.

"This woke me up at 2:30 in the morning," said John Lachioma of Derby. "It was a loud enough noise to wake me up and I really wasn’t sure what it was, looked outside and could tell that it was a box truck of one time or another laying on its side that’s really all we were able to see."

While the speed limit is 40 mph on that road, neighbors said many drive faster on the windy road.

Years ago, the state put in rumble strips years ago on the divided yellow line to alert drivers who crossed over.

"Its a route that connects from Danbury all the way to New Haven, a lot of ground, people going to work, a lot of traffic, commercial trucks, when I'm sleeping, the whole house shakes when trucks go by," said Dajuan Jones of Derby.

