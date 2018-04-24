Hartford police arrest city man on weapons charges

Hartford police arrested a 29-year-old city man on gun charges during a surveillance operation on Main Street.
According to police, detectives from the Violence Reduction Team observed a suspect carrying a gun in the area of 3281 Main St.
The suspect was identified as Rakeem Grant of Hartford, a convicted felon.
Detectives saw Grant place the gun under a parked car in the area.
Police detained Grant and recovered a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol.
He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.
