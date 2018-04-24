Water main break impacting Danbury Hospital, WCSU campus

A water main break on Taramack Avenue in Danbury closed a school and forced some neighborhoods into a boil water advisory. (@MayorMark)

A water main break in Danbury prompted a boil water advisory for people living in the area.

The break was on Tamarack Avenue and crews were on scene making repairs during the morning hours.

The advisory is in place for water customers east of Main Street, east of North Street up to Route 84 and south to South Street.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health issued a statement stating the break affected downtown Danbury, including Danbury Hospital, other healthcare facilities and the mid-town campus of Western Connecticut State University.

The statement released by DPH said, "DPH is closely monitoring the water main break on Tamarack Avenue in Danbury and providing assistance to the Danbury Health Department, Danbury Hospital, the Danbury Municipal Water System, and several nursing homes, assisted living and other healthcare facilities impacted by this break. Earlier today, DPH delivered 2,400 bottles of water to be distributed as needed by the Danbury Health Department. We are currently working on disinfection and flushing plans and procedures for Danbury Hospital and other healthcare facilities to implement to ensure a safe return to full service once the main is repaired and water is restored, and we will monitor to ensure the procedures are followed so that services are safely restored.”

"We [are] issuing a boil water advisory to these customers due to loss of system pressure," the city released in a statement on Tuesday morning. "We are working to repair a major 16-inch water line and will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water."

WCSU told their students at the Midtown campus that the water is unsafe for any use. Students should not drink, wash their hands, or brush their teeth with water from any faucet on the Midtown campus.

The university will be distributing bottled water throughout Midtown for drinking and other health uses.

The O'Neill Center at the Westside campus will be open until midnight for showers.

Additional shuttles will be provided to help students from Midtown get to the Westside campuses. Midtown dining services will be closed, but the Westside campus will remain open.

The break also closed a school.

According to Mayor Mark Boughton, the Broadview Middle School was closed on Tuesday as a result of the break.

We have a very large water main break on Tamarack Ave. The break impacts Broadview Middle School. Therefore school is canceled for Broadview Middle School for 4/24. #Danbury — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) April 24, 2018

There's no word on what caused the break.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.