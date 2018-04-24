Man hit by car in Meriden late Monday night

Washington Middle School received an alleged threat from a student against the school for Monday.

A man suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a car in Meriden on Monday night.

Police said Fernando Ortiz was struck by a Dodge Stratus driven by Bryan Richard.

They said Richard veered off of the road in the area of 1104 Hanover St. around 11:35 p.m.

Both Richard and Ortiz were hospitalized.

However, Richard's injuries were described as non-life-threatening. He has since been released.

Ortiz suffered serious injuries but was listed in stable condition.

No charges have been filed.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

