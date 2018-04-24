3-alarm building fire fought in the Bronx

Firefighters in the Bronx battled a three-alarm fire on Tuesday morning.
Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from a building near 149th Street.
Firefighters were spotted trying to put out the flames on the roof.
Live footage was streamed on the Channel 3 Facebook page here.
No injuries were reported.
It's not clear how the fire started.
