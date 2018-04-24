School bus, van involved in crash in Hartford

A school bus and a van were involved in a crash on I-91 south in Hartford Tuesday morning. (Ken Kleszcz/iWitness)

A school bus and a van were involved in a crash in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 91 south shortly after 7 a.m.

Traffic was slowed between 29a and 27.

According to police, the left lane was getting by.

They said one student was aboard the bus, but the student was not hurt.

Injuries were reported in the van, police said. However, the extent was unknown as of Tuesday morning.

A cause for the crash has also yet to be determined.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.