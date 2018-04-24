Route 80 closed in North Branford for a crash

A portion of Route 80 was closed in North Branford for a motor vehicle crash, according to fire officials.

The North Branford Fire Department reported that the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle on Tuesday morning.

The closure was between Totoket and Foxon roads.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.