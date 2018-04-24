Soaking rain, possible thunder on tap for Wednesday

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

Though it seems like it's been a never-ending winter with only a few glimpses of spring, Wednesday's predicted rainstorm is a necessary one.

"It won’t be especially strong, but it will have plenty of Atlantic moisture to work with. Therefore, we’ll likely get a pretty good dose of rain," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

Rain will develop after midnight, and temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 40s.

"The rain will be heavy at times and there is even a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two," DePrest said.

Track the storm with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

DePrest said we've had five consecutive days of dry weather and sunshine, so the fire danger is high, making the rain beneficial.

"April can be a month of heightened fire danger, since leaves and debris from the fall and winter can dry out very quickly," DePrest said.

Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50s on Wednesday.

The rain will taper off to showers Wednesday night.

That 50-degree mark is the only blemish on the 7-day forecast. It will be the only day in the foreseeable future with a high temperature that low.

Though Thursday will feature some gusty wind, temps should reach back into the upper 60s.

"A gusty west-northwest wind will develop, but the air will be mild with highs close to 70 degrees," DePrest said.

On Friday, with less wind, the mercury could approach 70 degrees.

"A weaker storm system will move northward toward New England and it will likely bring a few showers or a period of rain," DePrest said.

Parts of the state could see a shower or two to start the weekend.

Most of the showers will be gone by Saturday morning, but there could be an isolated one.

A brisk wind develops and will deliver some cooler air Saturday night into Sunday. Low temps may dip into the 40s.

Sunday during the day, however, should see highs in the low-60s.

Beyond the weekend, Connecticut is looking at 70-degree weather to start next week with the potential to hit 80 on Tuesday.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.