New Haven non-emergency line restored

The City of New Haven's non-emergency line for police fire and emergency services have been restored after an issue on Tuesday. 

Officials said around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday that many other roll-over numbers were also not working. 

The non-emergency phone line, 203-946-6316, and its rollover extensions were restored. 

Police said the 911 emergency system was still operational during this outage. 

Service technicians restored the downed service around 1:15 p.m. 

