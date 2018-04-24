New Haven non-emergency line restored

The City of New Haven's non-emergency line for police fire and emergency services have been restored after an issue on Tuesday.

Officials said around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday that many other roll-over numbers were also not working.

The non-emergency phone line, 203-946-6316, and its rollover extensions were restored.

Police said the 911 emergency system was still operational during this outage.

Service technicians restored the downed service around 1:15 p.m.

