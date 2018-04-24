Teen shot in Hartford last night

A teen was the victim of a shooting Monday night in Hartford.
Police said they responded to a shooting report on Clark Street just after 8 p.m.
Officers learned that a disturbance at the location led to the shooting of one 16-year-old male victim.
The juvenile was hit in the leg.
The victim was brought to a local hospital by way of a private vehicle.
No suspect information was provided.
The victim's identity was not released because of his age.
Police are still investigating.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.