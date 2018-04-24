Teen shot in Hartford last night

A teen was the victim of a shooting Monday night in Hartford.

Police said they responded to a shooting report on Clark Street just after 8 p.m.

Officers learned that a disturbance at the location led to the shooting of one 16-year-old male victim.

The juvenile was hit in the leg.

The victim was brought to a local hospital by way of a private vehicle.

No suspect information was provided.

The victim's identity was not released because of his age.

Police are still investigating.

